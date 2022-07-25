© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
About 2,500 Boeing workers to strike after rejecting deal

KBIA | By Associated Press
Published July 25, 2022 at 7:06 AM CDT

ST. CHARLES, Mo. — Roughly 2,500 Boeing workers are expected to go strike next month at three plants in the St. Louis area after they voted Sunday to reject a contract offer from the plane maker.

The strike is planned to begin Aug.1 at Boeing manufacturing facilities in St. Charles County, St. Louis County and Mascoutah, Illinois.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 837 said workers want a “fair and equitable” contract.

The company said it is disappointed workers rejected the deal that featured what it called competitive raises and a generous retirement package. Boeing will release its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
