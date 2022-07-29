© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Rain resumes in St. Louis region recovering from flooding

KBIA | By Associated Press
Published July 29, 2022 at 7:13 AM CDT

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for the St. Louis region, which is still recovering from a record-setting deluge earlier this week.

The warning issued shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday included St. Louis, a large portion of St. Louis County, and parts of the Illinois suburbs of St. Louis. The St. Louis police and fire departments said some motorists had been rescued from cars on flooded streets.

The new precipitation comes after a storm dropped more than 10 inches on parts of the St. Louis region earlier this week. Two drowning deaths were reported after that storm.

