All eyes on former governor in Missouri Senate primary

KBIA | By Associated Press
Published August 2, 2022 at 7:53 AM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens hopes to complete a stunning political comeback Tuesday as voters narrow the field for a pivotal spot in the U.S. Senate.

Sen. Roy Blunt’s announcement in March 2021 that he would not seek a third term set off a frenzy for his job. With control of the Senate at stake, Democrats are hoping to pick up what should be a safe seat in red-state Missouri.

Greitens, Attorney General Eric Schmitt and U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler are seen as the leading contenders in the 21-person Republican field.

The Democrats are led by 13-year Marine veteran Lucas Kunce and Trudy Busch Valentine, heiress to the Busch family beer fortune.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
