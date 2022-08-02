Columbia Missourian 2022 Primary Election Voter Guide

Boone County voters will cast their votes Tuesday in races ranging from local elections to congressional and Senate primaries. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Local polling places are listed on the county clerk's website.

U.S. Senate

Leading the ballot is the U.S. Senate primary. Incumbent Republican Sen. Roy Blunt chose not to seek reelection, resulting in a field of 21 Republican candidates and 11 Democrats running for the seat.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch has a voters guide in coordination with the League of Women Voters to review the Senate candidates in each party.

The Republican and Democratic nominees will go on to face independent John Wood, Libertarian Jonathan Dine and Constitution Party nominee Paul Venable in November.

U.S. House

After the implementation of a new congressional map, Boone County is now split between the 3rd and 4th congressional districts.

In the 3rd District, incumbent Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer is running for reelection against three other Republican candidates: Brandon Wilkinson, Dustin Hill and Richard Skwira Jr.

On the Democratic side, four candidates are running: Jon Karlen, Bethany Mann, Andrew Daly and Dylan Durrwachter.

In the 4th Congressional District, incumbent Republican Rep. Vicky Hartzler is vacating the seat to run for U.S. Senate. There are seven candidates running in the Republican primary: Rick Brattin, Taylor Burks, William "Bill" Irwin, Mark Alford, Kalena Bruce, Kyle LaBrue and Jim "Soupy" Campbell. The winner will face off against Democrat Jack Truman and Libertarian Randy Langkraehr in November.

Read the Republican candidates' stances on foreign policy, taxes and government spending, and abortion and social issues.

State Auditor

Incumbent Democrat Nicole Galloway announced in June 2021 that she would not be seeking reelection. Two Republicans are running for the position: state Rep. David Gregory and state Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick. The winner on Tuesday will go on to face Democrat Alan Green and Libertarian John A. Hartwig Jr. in November.

State Representative

After redistricting, there are five state House districts in Boone County. The only contested race on Tuesday is the Democratic primary in House District 47. Two candidates are running: union carpenter Adrian Plank and social services advocate Chimene Schwach.

The winner will face Republican John Martin in November. Incumbent Republican Rep. Chuck Basye is ineligible to run for reelection due to term limits.

For more on local races, see the rest of the guide at from our reporting partners, the Columbia Missourian.

