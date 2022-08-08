© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
5th abortion clinic opened in Kansas in lead up to vote

KBIA | By Associated Press
Published August 8, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Planned Parenthood quietly opened another abortion clinic in Kansas in the lead up to a decisive statewide vote in favor of protecting abortion access.

The Wyandotte Health Center in Kansas City, Kansas, had long been in the works but opened with little notice this summer as neighboring Missouri banned nearly all abortions in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

Other nearby states took similar actions. The Topeka Capital-Journal reported Friday that Emily Wales, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Plains, highlighted the clinic while discussing abortion access in a conference call this week.

