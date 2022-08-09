© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Biden approves disaster declaration for Missouri flooding

KBIA | By Associated Press
Published August 9, 2022 at 7:06 AM CDT

ST. LOUIS — President Joe Biden has approved Missouri’s request for a federal disaster declaration in response to severe flooding that hit St. Louis last month.

Biden's Monday decision makes St. Louis-area residents eligible for federal help with temporary housing, home repairs and some health care. Applicants can also get counseling and disaster-related unemployment assistance.

Record rainfall caused widespread flash flooding across the St. Louis area July 26-28. Authorities say two people drowned and many more needed to be rescued.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
