Liz Cheney will not be Wyoming’s sole representative in the House next year.

In Tuesday’s primary, Cheney resoundingly lost to the Trump-backed challenger Harriet Hageman. Cheney trailed Hageman by nearly 40 points.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks to Bob Beck, Wyoming Public Radio’s News Director.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.