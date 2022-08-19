© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Missouri Senate hopefuls Schmitt, Valentine campaign at fair

KBIA | By Associated Press
Published August 19, 2022 at 5:23 AM CDT

SEDALIA, Mo. — Missouri's Republican and Democratic U.S. Senate nominees are divided over policies backed by President Joe Biden as they begin their campaigns with a visit to the Missouri State Fair.

Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine met for the first time at the Governor’s Ham Breakfast on Thursday. Independent candidate John Wood did not attend.

Valentine supports legislation Biden signed that caps out-of-pocket prescription drug costs at $2,000 for Medicare recipients. The law also includes the biggest U.S. investment ever to fight climate change. Schmitt says the law will increase inflation and hurt agriculture.

