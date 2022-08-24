© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
New oversight plan means closer scrutiny of St. Louis police

KBIA | By Associated Press
Published August 24, 2022 at 7:14 AM CDT

ST. LOUIS — Eight years after Michael Brown’s death pushed the St. Louis region front and center into the national debate over police accountability, the city’s elected officials and its police associations are at odds over a new oversight plan.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, who was elected last year in part on her pledge to hold police more accountable, this month signed into law a bill creating a Division of Civilian Oversight, an independent agency to investigate allegations of police misconduct and use of force incidents.

Three police associations joined together to file suit to stop the plan. They say it conflicts with state law and will hamper due process for officers.

