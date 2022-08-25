Hall of Fame Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson dies at 87

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson, who helped the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title, died Wednesday.

The MVP of the Chiefs’ victory over the Vikings in January 1970 had been in declining health for years. He entered hospice care on Aug. 12.

“Lenny the Cool” went into the Hall of Fame as a player in 1987. He also was inducted as a broadcaster in 2012. Dawson spent several decades working on local TV and radio broadcasts while also doing color analysis for NBC and hosting HBO's iconic "Inside the NFL.”

The Chiefs intend to honor him during their preseason finale against Green Bay on Thursday night. Len Dawson was 87.