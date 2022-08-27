'Wait Wait' for August 27, 2022: Live from Wolf Trap!
Recorded at Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts in Vienna, Virginia, with Not My Job guest Eleanor Holmes Norton and panelists Alzo Slade, Roxanne Roberts and Tom Bodett.
Who's Bill This Time
An Ouchie Goodbye; Finland's Dancing Queen; Employees Silently Revolt
Panel Questions
The World's Grossest Straw
Bluff The Listener
Our panelists read three stories about parents using their kids to help with unusual tasks, only one of which is true.
Not My Job: We Quiz D.C. Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton on DC Comics
Eleanor Holmes Norton was a trailblazing civil rights lawyer before becoming D.C.'s congresswoman in 1991, a position that she's held ever since. She may know everything about Washington, D.C., but can she answer three questions about DC Comics?
Panel Questions
A Puerile Problem For Probes, CEO TMI, More Benefits of Climate Change
Limericks
Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: A Good Reason To Get Dumber; A Second Chance For Pants; Wind Blown Candy
Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.
Predictions
Our panelists predict, after quiet quitting, what will be the next workplace trend
