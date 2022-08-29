© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Missouri school district reinstates spanking if parents OK

KBIA | By Associated Press
Published August 29, 2022 at 7:06 AM CDT

A southwestern Missouri school district says it will allow students to be spanked if parents give their permission.

Classes resumed Tuesday in the Cassville School District for the first time since the school board in June approved bringing corporal punishment back to the district. It had been dropped in 2001.

The punishment will be used only after other forms of discipline, including suspensions, have not been effective. Parents can choose whether to allow their children to be spanked.

The decision comes despite agreement among most child health professionals that corporal punishment is detrimental to children. Cassville is a 1,900-student district about 60 miles southwest of Springfield.

Missouri is one of 19 states in country that allows corporal punishment.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
