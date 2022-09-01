Missouri lawmakers delay meeting for tax cut proposal

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri lawmakers are delaying coming back to the state Capitol for work on a proposed income tax cut.

Leaders in the Republican-led Legislature on Wednesday said they'll officially return to work Sept. 14. They had planned on coming back to Jefferson City next week. But House and Senate leaders decided they needed more time to hammer out details after meeting privately Wednesday.

The special session on tax cuts now is set to begin the same day lawmakers were already planning on returning to the Capitol to consider whether to override GOP Gov. Mike Parson's vetoes.