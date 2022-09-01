© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Missouri lawmakers delay meeting for tax cut proposal

KBIA | By Associated Press
Published September 1, 2022 at 7:57 AM CDT

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri lawmakers are delaying coming back to the state Capitol for work on a proposed income tax cut.

Leaders in the Republican-led Legislature on Wednesday said they'll officially return to work Sept. 14. They had planned on coming back to Jefferson City next week. But House and Senate leaders decided they needed more time to hammer out details after meeting privately Wednesday.

The special session on tax cuts now is set to begin the same day lawmakers were already planning on returning to the Capitol to consider whether to override GOP Gov. Mike Parson's vetoes.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press