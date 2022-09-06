Springfield police officer involved in fatal shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield police say an officer shot and killed a man who was carrying a rifle in a parking lot.

The shooting occurred Friday after emergency dispatchers received a call about a man with a rifle creating a disturbance. The caller indicated the man appeared to be intoxicated or under the influence of drugs.

Police say when an officer arrived, the man refused to comply with demands to drop his weapon, prompting the officer to fire.

The man, 37-year-old Joshua A. Michael, of Springfield, died later at a hospital. The officer involved is on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.