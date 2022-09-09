© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Hearing to determine if Missouri boarding school will close

KBIA | By Associated Press
Published September 9, 2022 at 7:25 AM CDT

A Missouri boarding school already under scrutiny amid physical and sexual abuse allegations may soon be shut down, following a judge’s ruling.

Cedar County Circuit Judge David Munton signed an order Wednesday night to close Agape Boarding School in Stockton after the Missouri attorney general’s office and the state Department of Social Services filed petitions citing evidence that someone on the state registry for child abuse and neglect is working there. But early Thursday, Munton stated in a court document that before closing the school he wanted the sheriff to confirm if the employee is still working at Agape.

A hearing Monday will determine if the school will be allowed to remain open.

