© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Missouri boarding school can remain open, with oversight

KBIA | By Associated Press
Published September 13, 2022 at 6:58 AM CDT

A judge has ruled that a Christian boarding school in southwestern Missouri can remain open despite the state attorney general alleging a “dark pattern of behavior.”

Judge David Munton’s ruling allows continued round-the-clock monitoring of Agape Boarding School in Stockton by Missouri child welfare workers. The school serves about 60 boys.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office first sought to shut down Agape on Wednesday after learning that someone on the state registry for child abuse and neglect was actively working there.

On Friday, the attorney general’s office filed an amended motion alleging systemic abuse. Another hearing is Sept. 21.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press