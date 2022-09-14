© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Missouri Supreme Court won't weigh recreational pot lawsuit

KBIA | By Associated Press
Published September 14, 2022 at 7:05 AM CDT

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Supreme Court won't take up a lawsuit challenging a ballot proposal to legalize recreational marijuana.

Supreme Court judges on Tuesday refused to take up a case seeking to knock the issue off the Nov. 8 ballot. The proposal would allow those age 21 and older to buy and grow marijuana for personal consumption as early as this year.

The measure also would also require courts to wipe most past marijuana convictions clean. Missouri already allows medical marijuana use.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press