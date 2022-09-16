© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Ferry closed due to low water levels on Mississippi River

KBIA | By Associated Press
Published September 16, 2022 at 7:45 AM CDT

Officials say a ferry that carries vehicles across the Mississippi River between Kentucky and Missouri has closed temporarily due to low water levels.

The Kentucky Transportation Department said in a statement that when the river gets too low, it becomes difficult for vehicles to load and off-load from the Dorena-Hickman Ferry at both landings. It wasn’t clear when the ferry will resume operations.

The agency said water levels were forecast to continue dropping over the next two weeks. The ferry connects Kentucky Route 1354 in Hickman with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
