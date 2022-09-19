© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
GOP candidate Schmitt a no-show at Senate debate in Missouri

KBIA | By Associated Press
Published September 19, 2022 at 7:38 AM CDT

LAKE OZARK, Mo. — Democratic Missouri U.S. Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine called for compassion for immigrants, criticized the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade and pressed the need to address climate change during a candidate forum before a gathering of journalists on Friday.

The gathering was notable for the absence of Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt, the race’s clear frontrunner. Schmitt is the first major party candidate for U.S. Senate or governor to decline to participate in the press association’s candidate forums in two decades.

Schmitt says he agreed to a statewide televised debate in October, one that Valentine has not committed to.

