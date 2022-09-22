First annual "Connecting the Community" job fair held on Thursday

The city of Columbia is partnering with several different organizations to put on a free job fair called “Connecting the Community” on Thursday.

The fair will be held at the Armory Sports and Recreation Center from 1:00 to 4:00 pm.

Shannon Wilson is helping to put on the fair, and said the event was built on a mission of quick and efficient networking.

“So we wanted to bring jobs where people could do on the spot interviews, and even possibly on the spot hiring. That's really the focus,” Wilson said, “and the main goal is to connect people from the community with employers.”

Job seekers with any level of skill or experience are welcome, and over 20 employers from various industries will attend. Registration for the fair is currently open, but not required for attendees.