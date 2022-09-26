Missouri judge weighing lawsuits over photo ID law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A Missouri judge is weighing two lawsuits against a new state law on voter photo identification and civic engagement rules.

Attorneys argued over how and whether the lawsuits should proceed during a hearing before a judge on Friday. The first lawsuit probes the constitutionality of requiring voters to show a government-issued photo ID in order to cast a regular ballot. Lawyers defending that portion of the law asked the judge to dismiss the lawsuit.

The other lawsuit centers on new rules for absentee voter applications and voter registration. The plaintiffs want the judge to put that portion of the law on hold.