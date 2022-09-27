© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Officers fatally shoot 2 people after car chase in Missouri

KBIA | By Associated Press
Published September 27, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT

Authorities say law enforcement officers shot and killed two people after a car chase in southwest Missouri.

The Greene County Sheriff's office says the shooting occurred Saturday in Christian County. The department says an Ozark officer tried to stop a car after suspecting the driver was impaired. The car drove way and was later seen near Highlandville, where a chase began. The department says when the car eventually was stopped, the driver pointed a gun at officers.

Officers from the Christian County Sheriff’s Office, Nixa police and Ozark police fired, killing the driver, 37-year-old Timothy Shafer, and a passenger, 23-year-old Donna Bailey, both of Lebanon, Missouri.

