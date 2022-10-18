Aiding the more than 6 million Ukrainians displaced within the country

It will be a very difficult winter in Ukraine, especially for the more than 6 million people who’ve been displaced by the war, unable to remain in their homes because of the fighting. There are also about 6 million people who fled the country when the war broke out in February and have since returned to find their homes damaged or destroyed.

Anh Nguyen, the chief of mission in Ukraine for the International Organization for Migration, talks to Here & Now‘s Robin Young about the efforts to provide fuel, financial aid and other assistance to people in need.

Find out more about the situation, aid work and how to help here.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.