Radioactive waste found at Missouri elementary school

KBIA | By Associated Press
Published October 18, 2022 at 6:44 AM CDT

Environmental investigation consultants have found significant radioactive contamination at an elementary school in suburban St. Louis where nuclear weapons were produced during World War II.

The report by Boston Chemical Data Corp. has confirmed fears about contamination at Jana Elementary School in the Hazelwood School District in Florissant.

The report is expected to be a major topic at Tuesday's school board meeting. Parents want the district to make sure the radioactive waste is cleaned up.

Boston Chemical says inhaling or ingesting the radioactive materials can cause significant injury and recommends remedial action “to bring conditions at the school in line with expectations.”

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
