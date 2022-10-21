Small-town Missouri police chief charged in overdose death

The police chief in a small Missouri town has been charged with felony drug crimes after his girlfriend’s brother was found dead from an apparent overdose in the police chief's apartment.

William Jones was charged Wednesday with second-degree drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence.

The 50-year-old Jones is the police chief in Louisiana, Missouri a small town along the Mississippi River in northeast Missouri. His 25-year-old girlfriend, Alexis Thone, also is charged. Authorities say the man who died was Thone's brother, Gabriel Thone.

Investigators say Jones tampered with evidence by throwing narcotics test kits in a dumpster before deputies arrived.