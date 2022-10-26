Chiefs' Clark suspended 2 games for 2021 weapons arrests

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was suspended two games by the NFL on Tuesday after pleading no contest last month to two counts of misdemeanor possession of an assault weapon in Los Angeles.

The league announced the suspension as the Chiefs head into their bye week. He will miss games against the Titans and Jaguars and will be allowed back with the team on Nov. 14 in time for that week’s game against the Chargers.

The three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher was sentenced to one year of probation and 40 hours of community service after he was arrested in March 2021, when an officer noticed a weapon in a car Clark was riding in and recovered two loaded firearms.