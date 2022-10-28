7 people hurt when amusement park train derails in Missouri

Seven people suffered what were described as minor injuries after an amusement park train derailed in Branson, Missouri.

The derailment happened Wednesday evening at Silver Dollar City. Six patrons and one employee were taken by ambulance to hospitals after the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train derailed. Stone County Emergency Management Director Tom Martin says three cars derailed, falling onto their side. Martin says no one appeared to have any broken bones or other serious injuries.

According to Silver Dollar City’s website, the train takes passengers on a 20-minute ride through the countryside, a ride interrupted by a pretend train robbery. The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the accident.