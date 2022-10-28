© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

7 people hurt when amusement park train derails in Missouri

KBIA | By Associated Press
Published October 28, 2022 at 7:25 AM CDT

Seven people suffered what were described as minor injuries after an amusement park train derailed in Branson, Missouri.

The derailment happened Wednesday evening at Silver Dollar City. Six patrons and one employee were taken by ambulance to hospitals after the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train derailed. Stone County Emergency Management Director Tom Martin says three cars derailed, falling onto their side. Martin says no one appeared to have any broken bones or other serious injuries.

According to Silver Dollar City’s website, the train takes passengers on a 20-minute ride through the countryside, a ride interrupted by a pretend train robbery. The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the accident.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press