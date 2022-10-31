© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Inside testing done, soil sampling begins at Missouri school

KBIA | By Associated Press
Published October 31, 2022 at 7:06 AM CDT

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it has completed testing inside a Missouri school closed amid concerns of radioactive contamination, and sampling of soil outside the school has begun.

A suburban St. Louis school board voted last week to close Jana Elementary School in Florissant, Missouri, after testing by a private firm found levels of radioactive isotope lead-210 that were 22 times the expected level on the kindergarten playground. It also found high levels of polonium, radium and other material inside the school.

The school sits along Coldwater Creek, which was contaminated decades ago with Manhattan Project atomic waste.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press