Candidate Conversations: Jack Truman

Melanie Oliva: What motivated you to run for this office?

Jack Truman: I wanted to give voters a choice. That was the main reason. The 4th District is primarily a conservative District. So if I hadn't run, there would just be a Republican candidate. Plus, I know that we're living in different times right now. It's about, the world is in a crazy, crazy situation right now. So, I thought by running, it will give people a chance to have more of like the protest vote against the current political system. So, I really wanted to give people a choice, and that's the main reason I'm running.

Melanie Oliva: What do you like about Missouri politics?

Jack Truman: Missouri politics, I well, there's a lot I do like, but at the same time, I'm not a politician. That's another reason I'm running, is because I think, I think in government, we need to get politicians out of the system. We just need regular people representing the people. And I'm just a regular person. I work regular; I've never been in politics. So I do, I do like politics in Missouri and in our country. I come from a small town here in Missouri, down here in the Ozarks. Lamar in Barton County is a conservative District. So, I have conservative roots. But at the same time, I'm very liberal and open-minded. I consider myself a liberal conservative. Most people don't know what that is. But, a liberal conservative is somebody who is liberal and open-minded, while at the same time they have conservative values too. One thing about politics, Missouri politics and federal politics is I think, most people are closed-minded. They're not open-minded. So, I think it's going to take some people in government that kind of represents both sides, that can have an open mind to bring both sides together. Because when we're isolated and divided, nothing gets done.

Melanie Oliva: Why are you the best candidate for this job?

Jack Truman: I think I'm the best candidate because I really represent the people. My campaign slogan is, "For the people." I'm for the people. I think that whether someone's poor, or they're rich; I think people should be treated the same. That's not done in our culture. It's not represented in politics. And I just want to provide people a choice and best represent both sides. That people, that's not done. And I think, I think politics has a lot to do with that. It's going to take people that aren't political, that aren't politicians, to represent the people. So, I think, I think that's the primary reason why I'm the best choice.

