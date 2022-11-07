© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Judge halts provisions of new Missouri voting law

KBIA | By Associated Press
Published November 7, 2022 at 7:10 AM CST

A just has granted an injunction halting parts of a new Missouri law that put limits on what can be done to help register voters and reach out to absentee voters.

The new law bans paid solicitation of voter registration applications. It requires registration with the state by anyone seeking to sign up more than 10 voters. It requires volunteer solicitors to be Missouri voters. And, it prohibits solicitations aimed at convincing a voter to obtain an absentee ballot application.

Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem issued a preliminary injunction against those provisions dated Oct. 24. It was publicized Friday.

