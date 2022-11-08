© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Parson to visit Israel, Greece, UAE for trade mission

KBIA | By Associated Press
Published November 8, 2022 at 6:55 AM CST

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and the first lady are visiting Israel, Greece and the United Arab Emirates for a trade mission.

Parson on Monday announced he’ll be overseas for ten days beginning Thursday. The Republican says the goal is to promote Missouri products and pitch the state as a good place to do business.

The non-profit Hawthorn Foundation is paying for the trip. Concerns about the spread of coronavirus scuttled Parson’s last two planned trips to Israel and Greece.

