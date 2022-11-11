© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Condemned Missouri man asks Supreme Court to intervene

KBIA | By Jana Rose Schleis
Published November 11, 2022 at 6:14 AM CST

A Missouri man sentenced to death for killing a police officer in a fit of rage over his brother’s death is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to halt the execution planned for later this month, in part because the man was a teenager at the time of the killing.

Kevin Johnson is scheduled to die by injection Nov. 29 at the state prison in Bonne Terre, Missouri. Johnson, now 37, killed Kirkwood, Missouri, Police Officer William McEntee in 2005. Johnson was 19 at the time.

The Missouri Supreme Court on Monday denied the stay request prompting the appeal to the Supreme Court.

Jana Rose Schleis
Jana Rose Schleis is a M.A. student at the University of Missouri School of Journalism. She is studying investigative journalism and government reporting.
