After election, marijuana advocates look to next states

KBIA | By Associated Press
Published November 15, 2022 at 6:52 AM CST

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Marijuana advocates are looking toward their next states to target after experiencing some mixed results in the recent elections.

Cannabis legalization measures for adults passed in Maryland and Missouri but failed in Arkansas, North Dakota and South Dakota. Supporters already are looking toward a March legalization vote in Oklahoma.

Ohio also could hold a vote next year. Supporters are hoping for legislative success in 2023 in Hawaii and Minnesota while also lining up more states for initiatives in 2024.

Meanwhile, it could take several months before Missouri and Maryland residents legally can buy marijuana.

