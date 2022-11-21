Marching Mizzou band ready for wild Thanksgiving week trip to New York

Marching Mizzou, MU’s student band, is gearing up to take on one of its most ambitious shows to date: a performance in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

But it’s the massive amount of traveling the band will be required to undertake before and after the parade — wedged between halftime performances at two Mizzou home football games just six days apart — that is sure to leave students and other attendees sleep-deprived.

Even so, the band members and others taking the trip likely will return to Columbia with memories that will last a lifetime.

After Saturday’s football game against New Mexico State, 375 students and staff were expected to pack hundreds of instruments into a truck and board multiple planes to New York.

After a jam-packed week of rehearsals and sight-seeing — culminating in a nationally televised performance in the Macy’s parade on Thursday — their arduous journey will continue as they hurry back to Columbia for a home game Friday against Arkansas.

Marching Mizzou Director Amy Knopps said the parade is both an exciting and high-pressure opportunity for the band to show who they are on a national stage.

“It’s definitely stressful as we’re preparing for such a high-profile performance that will be deeply meaningful to our history of Marching Mizzou and, of course, the students in our ensemble,” Knopps said. “This is something that they’ll remember for the rest of their lives. And that comes with a good amount of excitement, but also stress because you want to get it right. We want to represent the University of Missouri and the state of Missouri well.”

In all, MU officials expect the trip to cost about $500,000, although the precise amount won’t be known until the journey is over, MU spokesperson Christian Basi said.

Band members themselves are contributing $500 each to the cause.

Another $177,000 has been raised over a period of many months to help cover some of the costs of the trip. Donations are still being accepted through the Mizzou Give Direct Marching Mizzou to Macy’s campaign.

Several university departments, including the president’s office and the athletic department, have discretionary funds that can also be used to cover some costs. These discretionary funds are from donors’ contributions and not from funds that would otherwise be used for academics or other university operations, Basi said.

Marching Mizzou students said they’re excited to show the public what they can do as an ensemble.

“Being able to perform in (the) Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is recognition of all our hard work,” senior drum major Alex Weinzierl said. “The amount of attention we’re putting into the small details is just going to set a higher standard for us in the future.”