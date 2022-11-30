© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Missouri attorney nominated to be U.S. Attorney in Kansas

KBIA | By Associated Press
Published November 30, 2022 at 5:48 AM CST

President Joe Biden is nominating a former Jackson County, Missouri, assistant prosecutor to be the next U.S. Attorney for Kansas.

The White House announced Tuesday that Kate Brubacher, a native of Kansas, is the nominee to replace Duston Slinkard, who has been acting U.S. Attorney for Kansas since January 2021.

Brubacher was an assistant prosecuting attorney in Jackson County from 2016 to August 2022. During her tenure, she was on a team that successfully fought for the release of Kevin Strickland, a Kansas City man who spent more than 40 years in prison for a triple murder he did not commit.

The U.S. Senate must confirm her nomination.

