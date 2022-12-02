Art exhibition highlighting regional Latinx heritage opens in Columbia tonight

Traveling all the way from Kansas City, a group of Latinx artists will be opening the Columbia run of their exhibition: “La Onda.” This new exhibition will be hosted at the Stop-gap Projects building on East Walnut Street.

“La Onda” is a traveling series curated and organized by Kansas City artists Cesar Lopez and Kiki Serna. According to the projects’s website, they want to focus on Latinx heritage in the region.

The Columbia event marks the 11th iteration of this exhibition which has been hosted by multiple galleries in Kansas City including Beco Gallery and Interurban Arthouse.

Lopez spoke to us about how the gallery found its place in Columbia.

“Both the Stop-gap Projects and one of our projects here in Kansas City was invited to an art fair in Chicago” Lopez said, “So I think after meeting a lot of people and noticing that our values align and that, you know, we’re trying to speak on a very important experience, we decided that Stop-gap would be a really awesome opportunity.”

Both Columbia and Kansas City artists will be showcasing their artwork. The installation will include textile arts as well as a digital piece that connects to Twitter and catalogs “Latino Twitter” according to Lopez.

For this special opening, Las Koritas Authentic Kitchen will be selling tamales and street corn at the event as a pop-up food service.

The grand opening is tonight at 6 p.m. at 810 East Walnut St. The exhibition will be available to the public until early January.