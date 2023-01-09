How to safely ride a bike in the city, according to an expert

Lots of us would love to ride our bikes to work — but safety is always an issue.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong knows that firsthand. On his bike commute home from NPR headquarters in Washington D.C. a few months ago, he swerved to avoid getting “doored.” He ended up in the hospital with a few broken ribs.

As he thinks about getting back on the bike, he talks with John Schubert, bicycle safety instructor and writer and editor at Cycling Savvy.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.