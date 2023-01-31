U.S. Treasury Secretary's recent visit to Africa highlights efforts to foster closer economic ties

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen recently returned from a visit to Africa, meeting with leaders in Zambia, Senegal and South Africa. Her visit came after visits by Chinese and Russian foreign ministers, who are also looking to strengthen ties and influence on the continent.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with NPR West Africa correspondent Emmanuel Akinwotu and Samafor’s Africa editor Yinka Adegoke about the economic outlook for Africa and what the U.S. efforts to foster partnerships and development mean.

