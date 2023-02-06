A dolphin skull was found in someone's luggage in Detroit

The skull of a young dolphin was found in a piece of luggage, last week, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The luggage had been separated from its owner on an international flight re-entering the U.S., and was then scanned through an x-ray at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport. A skull-like shape was detected, and agents with the CBP and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service identified it as a dolphin upon further inspection, the CBP said.

"The possession of wildlife items, especially those of protected animals is prohibited," CBP Area Port Director Robert Larkin said. "We take wildlife smuggling seriously and work closely with our federal partners at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to protect wildlife and their habitats."

Some fish and wildlife products are subject to restrictions, permits and prohibitions when entering and leaving the country, including "wild birds, land or marine mammals, reptiles, fish, shellfish, mollusks or invertebrates, and any animal part or product, to include skins, tusks, bone, feathers, or eggs," the CBP said.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is now in possession of the skull and will be investigating further.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.