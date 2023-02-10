Union of Southern Service Workers encourages cross-sector organizing

Low-wage fast food, retail and home care workers have formed a new union in the South.

The Union of Southern Service Workers came together with the help of Black women in the Carolinas, Georgia and Alabama who are aging in jobs without a safety net.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes looks into the benefits of this kind of cross-sector organizing with Tina Vásquez, editor-at-large at the nonprofit newsroom Prism.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.