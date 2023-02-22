Columbia extends application deadline for American Rescue Plan Act

As part of the U-S governments efforts to help its citizens recover from COVID-19, the American Rescue Plan Act has issued $25.2 million for addressing public health and safety.

There will be two rounds of funding, with the first addressing issues such as homelessness, community violence, mental health crisis, and workforce development.

For the second round, the city will distribute the money to “priority areas” in the community.

Sydney Olsen, a Public Information Officer at the City Manager’s office, says there have been great efforts to apply for these funds.

“We’ve seen a great response from our community and from organizations of different types, in the different areas of our focus that have applied, and I think we are off to a great start," said Olsen.

The deadline has been extended to February 27th to allow for more applications.

