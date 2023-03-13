'Everything Everywhere All At Once' picks up 7 Oscar wins including Best Picture
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” won seven Oscars including Best Picture and three out of the four acting categories.
Here & Now‘s Robin Young gets a wrap-up with John Horn, host and entertainment reporter for the LAist.
