Missouri bill would ban future red flag laws from being enacted

The Missouri House Emerging Issues committee heard a set of bills on Wednesday that would ban future red flag laws from being enacted.

A red flag law permits the courts to legally stop a person from possessing a firearm if they are considered dangerous.

Kristie Faulstich is a social studies teacher at Central Visual and Performing Arts. The St. Louis high school had a deadly shooting in October. She says that red flag laws could have saved the student and teacher’s life.

“If the police had been allowed to take that weapon and place it somewhere else... We would not be having this discussion today. And what happened at my school would not have happened,” Faulstich said.

Republican Representative Bill Hardwick from Waynesville is the sponsor of House Bill 701. Republican Representative Mazzie Boyd from Hamilton is the sponsor of House Bill 712.