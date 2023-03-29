$3 million award for affordable housing goes to Kinney Point

A $3 million award will go to affordable housing with supportive services and community resource center space at Kinney Point in north-central Columbia. The Columbia Housing Authority announced the award from the Missouri Department of Economic Development on Monday.

Kinney Point, at Garth Avenue and Sexton Road, is the site of the planned housing. The award will be used in relation to adjoining property, at 7 E. Sexton Road, that was recently purchased by the housing authority.

The property already has a 4,200-square-foot community facility, consisting of a kitchen and meeting forum, and additional vacant land. This building has already been used for events such as family development courses and fair housing events, according to Randy Cole, the housing authority’s CEO.

The award will go toward building an additional 10 energy-efficient affordable housing units of varying sizes on the vacant property, as well as the originally planned 24 units, according to the news release. The resource center is planned for use by CHA youth and families in conjunction with community partners and local nonprofits.

The housing authority’s five-year Strategic Plan directly aligns with the development of Kinney Point, according to the release. One of the plan’s goals is “renovating CHA’s remaining public housing and expanding CHA’s affordable housing portfolio through additional development,” the release stated.

Cole said the project is set to begin in late summer or early fall of 2023 and end late 2024.

CHA expects the project to directly affect more than 400 people over the next 25 years, according to the release.