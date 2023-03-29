East Walnut Street to close Thursday for resurfacing

East Walnut Street will close between College Avenue and Ripley Street from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday.

Westbound traffic on East Walnut Street will be detoured around the closure either north or south onto Ripley Street, according to a news release from Columbia Public Works.

The closure is part of Public Work's East Walnut Street resurfacing project, which began on March 20 and will last until July.

Further restrictions on East Walnut Street between College Avenue and Old Highway 63 North will stay up through the end of the project.

The resurfacing project involves an area approximation of 2,700 feet long, starting at College Avenue and ending at Old Highway 63.

The project is expected to be done by late July, depending on the weather conditions.