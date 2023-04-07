MU Board of Curators extend Athletic Director's contract through 2028

The University of Missouri Board of Curators announced today it is extending the contract and giving a raise to MU Director of Athletics Desireé Reed-Francois.

Reed-Francois was making a base salary of $550,000 a year, and will now make $900,000 a year. The deal also increases other non-salary and deferred compensation by a total of an additional $200,000 a year. This amounts to a $2.2 million increase to what MU was set to pay her over the next 4 years. Her contract was set to end in 2027, but now also goes through June 2028.

Reed-Francois became athletic director in 2021. She oversaw the hire of Dennis Gates who helped lead the Men’s basketball team to the NCAA tournament and a First-round victory. MU also had the fourth most productive year ever for the Tiger Scholarship Fund in Fiscal Year 2022 coming it at over $41 million dollars in the Fiscal Year 2022.

