Immigration law prevents family from staying together in U.S., but there's a bipartisan solution

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with Ed Markowitz, a U.S. Navy veteran who is living in Canada because his wife is currently barred from living in the U.S. due to federal immigration law.

Later, Ashley DeAzevedo, the president of American Families United, a group which is fighting to fix situations like Markowitz’s, shares more about the progress of bipartisan legislation to address these bars for spouses of U.S. citizens.

