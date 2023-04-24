Columbia hires first diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) officer

Thompson earned his Master of Business Administration from Columbia College, and his Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Missouri. He currently works as a program DEI specialist for the Boone County Community Services Department, something Thompson said the city manager saw as an asset to Columbia.

“A lot of my work with the Boone County Community Services Department dealt directly with community outreach,” Thompson said.

The city’s Public Information Officer, Sydney Olsen, says Thompson’s first focus will be internal.

“It’s going to be a number of things they’re going to look at,” Olsen said. “But their overall focus is really gonna be making sure that those unheard voices have a seat at the table and that everyone feels welcome and included in our processes.”

Thompson says he thinks there are some discrepancies and differences in some policy implementations, like the reported racial disparities in Columbia’s traffic stops.

Thompson also said the city wants to work with police officials to support them and the community.

“I’m looking forward to meeting with Chief Jones and others to begin to have conversations on how we can continue to improve and continue to develop the strategies around the city police force.”

Thompson’s new role begins on May 1.