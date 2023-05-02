New SHSMO exhibit covers history of African Americans in the Ozarks

The State Historical Society of Missouri (SHSMO) premieres its latest exhibit starting Tuesday. The exhibit, called ‘African American Heritage in the Ozarks’, will tie together a wide range of themes and sources.

According to the State Historical Society’s Assistant Director of Research Sean Rost, the goal of the exhibit was to paint a picture of the history of the region through oral history.

“ … Create a number of oral histories with individuals from the region, and kind of get their familial and personal relationships from growing up and living in the Ozarks,” said Rost.

Rost also says the exhibit will cover both important geographic and cultural features of the region.

“What defines the Ozarks geographically as well as culturally,” Rost said, “To major moments in Ozarks history.”

According to Rost, SHSMO chose the Ozark region for the project because compared to other regions in the state, the Ozarks hasn’t been covered as much.

The exhibit will include the history of enslaved people, as well as look at education, religion, and recreation throughout the time that African Americans have been present in the region.

The exhibit premieres Tuesday from 4-6 p.m. and will be open until September.