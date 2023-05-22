Columbia Farmers Market brings back Wednesday market

The Columbia Farmers Market announced the return of its Wednesday market, providing an alternative to its usual Saturday market hours.

The Wednesday market gives a venue for close to 30 vendors to sell produce, meat, baked goods and more. The weekly event starts May 24 and will run until Sept. 27.

Instead of the market's usual morning hours, the Wednesday market is open from 3 to 7 p.m. at the MU Health Care Pavilion.

On top of the vendors, the market showcases, attendees can also expect live music and free children's activities. Organizers also announced a Food Truck Roundup to be held alongside the market on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month.